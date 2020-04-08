Escambia (AL) Hospitals Report Five Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 199 Administered Tests

Five people tested at the two hospitals in Escambia County, Alabama, are confirmed positive for COVID-19, according to the Escambia County (AL) Healthcare Authority, which oversees Atmore Community Hospital and D.W. McMillan Hospital in Brewton.

They have administered a total of 199 tests, making the positive rate 2.5%, considerably less than the Alabama statewide positive rate of 14.7%.

Data released Tuesday evening shows there have been 126 total specimens collected at Atmore Community Hospital with four positives, 97 negatives and 24 awaiting results.

At D.W. McMillan Hospital, there have been 73 total tests with one positive, 61 negatives and 11 pending results.

The Alabama Department of Public Health was reporting three confirmed COVID-19 cases and 84 total tests in Escambia County as of Tuesday night. The difference between the health department’s total and the hospitals’ totals can be attributed to timing of the data releases. Also, the health department will officially record a case in the patient’s county of residence.

