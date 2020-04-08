ECUA May Be A Little Late On Your Sanitation Collection. Here’s Why And When They Will Catch Up.

Did ECUA miss your pick up?

Not to worry, ECUA Public Information Officer Nathalie Bowers said. She said that this time of year, yard waste levels are extraordinarily heavy as residents take advantage of longer days and seasonable weather to spruce up their yards, especially on weekends. And COVID-19 is indirectly adding to the delay.

“This year, with so many residents working from home and students out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are also experiencing very high levels of household garbage, recyclables, and bulk waste items. These elevated levels mean our trucks fill up faster and need to make more trips to the landfill, taking more time to complete their route,” Bowers said.

Collections on some routes are currently running approximately half-a-day behind schedule.

“If any waste collections are missed, it is likely that the truck did not finish its daily route. Be assured that the truck will complete its route the next day. In Escambia County, all collections will completed by Saturday. Collections in Santa Rosa County will be caught up by Wednesday and Saturday,” she added.

If a collection is still missed beyond the expected delay, customers can call (850) 476-0480.

“We appreciate our customers’ understanding as we work through the issues that arise due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the greater-than normal springtime yard waste volumes,” Bowers said.