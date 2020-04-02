ECSO Won’t Be Arresting People For Violating Stay-At-Home Order. We Are’Not In The Middle Of Martial Law,’ Sheriff Says

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office won’t be making arrests or traffic stops for violating the stay-at-home order issued Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but instead the department will focus on large group gatherings.

“‘It’s pretty much business as usual. So again, everybody calm down. You’re not going to be arrested for leaving your home,” Sheriff David Morgan said Wednesday. “You’re probably not even going to be stopped and questioned.”

“The bottom line is that we are not going to be doing traffic stops or roadblocks, because there are so many exemptions,” Escambia County Chief Deputy Chip Simmon told NorthEscambia.com. The governor’s order and associated documents contain pages and pages of essential services and other exemptions to the stay-at-home policy.

The governor’s order did specify that “senior citizens and individuals with a significant underlying medical condition (such as chronic lung disease, moderate-to-severe asthma, serious heart conditions, immunocompromised status, cancer, diabetes, severe obesity, renal failure and liver disease) shall stay at home.”

Morgan and Simmons said that is really good guidance that should be followed, but it too does not prevent people from leaving their homes.

“We are not in the middle of martial law. You are not going to be arrested for leaving your home. No one is telling you you can’t leave your home,” Morgan said.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will be paying particular attention to the section of the order that prevent social gatherings of more than 10 people in any public space.

“We will look closest at the group gatherings,” Simmons said. “We may stop and say disperse.”

To read the governor’s order and see the exemptions and essential business types, click here.