DeSantis Issues Statewide Stay-At-Home Order For Florida (Updated With Order Text)
April 1, 2020
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a 30-day executive stay-at-home order for the entire state effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
He did not officially call it a stay-at-home order during a press conference, instead calling it a “Safer at Home” order, saying that Floridians should limit movements to only essential services.
The order defines “essential services” as those on a list from the Department of Homeland Security (pdf here).
The text of the order is below. An updated story with analysis will be published later this afternoon on NorthEscambia.com.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, as Governor of Florida, by virtue of the authority vested in me by Article IV, Section (l)(a) of the Florida Constitution, Chapter 252, Florida Statutes, and all other applicable laws, promulgate the following Executive Order to take immediate effect:
Section 1. Safer At Home
A. Senior citizens and individuals with a significant underlying medical condition (such as chronic lung disease, moderate-to-severe asthma, serious heart conditions, immunocompromised status, cancer, diabetes, severe obesity, renal failure and liver disease) shall stay at home and take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
B. In concert with the efforts of President Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force to fight COVID-19, and based on guidance provided by Florida Surgeon General and State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Rivkees, all persons in Florida shall limit their movements and personal interactions outside of their home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities.
Section 2. Essential Services
A. For purposes of this Order and the conduct it limits, “essential services” means and encompasses the list detailed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in its Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce, v. 2 (March 28, 2020) (attached) and any subsequent lists published.
B. Essential services also include those businesses and activities designated by Executive Order 20-89 and its attachment which consists of a list propounded by Miami-Dade County in multiple orders.
C. Other essential services may be added under this Order with the approval of the State Coordinating Officer, in close coordination with the State Health Officer. The State Coordinating Officer shall maintain an online list of essential services, as specified in this Order along with any approved additions. The online list shall be available on the Division of Emergency Management’s website at www.floridadisaster.org and the Florida Department of Health’s website at www.floridahealth.gov.
D. Nothing in this order prohibits individuals from working from home; indeed, this Order encourages individuals to work from home.
E. All businesses or organizations are encouraged to provide delivery, carry-out or curbside service outside of the business or organization, of orders placed online or via telephone, to the greatest extent practicable.
Section 3. Essential Activities
A. For purposes of this Order and the conduct it limits, “essential activities” means and encompasses the following:
- Attending religious services conducted in churches, synagogues and houses of worship; and
- Participating in recreational activities (consistent with social distancing guidelines) such as walking, biking, hiking, fishing, hunting, running, or swimming; and
- Taking care of pets; and
- Caring for or otherwise assisting a loved one or friend.
B. Other essential activities may be added to this list with the approval of the State Coordinating Officer, in close coordination with the State Health Officer. The State Coordinating Officer shall maintain an online list of essential activities, as specified in this Order along with any approved additions.
C. A social gathering in a public space is not an essential activity. Local jurisdictions shall ensure that groups of people greater than ten are not permitted to congregate in any public space.
Midnight Thursday… the end of Thursday.. the ending of the day….not the beginning…
I’m a dog groomer and only see 1 customer at a time when they drop their dog off. Do I have to shut down my business too?
This is a joke! He’s just trying to get the other elected officials and the public off his back. This is never going to work because you can’t say people should limit their activities outside of the home. To most people that means they are still free to go do what they want with reckless disregard for the rest of the public. If you’re going to issue a stay at home order then grow a pair already and issue it and make people stay there. But we are dealing with the same politicians who say that liquor stores and beer distributors are “essential businesses”.
Good luck containing this. I do what I want!!
To late. You sold out to the rich. You did not care about your other citizens. Hope you sleep well at night. You blew it.
and for those of us who still have to pay our bills that don’t have 401k who are not rich to live paycheck-to-paycheck I guess we’re just screwed because our mortgage company said they don’t care my business will fail and I will be left with nothing.
>>So if he is going by military time, then it would be tonight when the clock strikes 12:00am, the order would be in effect
Good point.
DeSantis did not specify military time during his press conference. By dictionary definition, “the middle of the night specifically : 12 o’clock at night” and per the Associated Press Stylebook “It is part of he day that is ending, not the one that is beginning”. He was at a press conference (that’s why I referenced AP Style), so if speaking correctly he should mean the end of the day Thursday.
We will find out when the written order comes out later this afternoon.
Sounds like Beth and Linda want a police state.
Who knows what they’ve got planned next for us.
I am in Texas right now and I have doctor appointments the 23rd and 27th. Will I still be able to come home?
It’s about time! Why did you wait soooo long. You put your medical professionals in terrible danger, and some of them aren’t even old enough to “save your economy by sacrificing themselves for everyone’s 401K.” This is EXACTLY what greed does…shows what & who we value.
This is a good thing. People need to be mandated to stay at home to protect and save our lives. If we keep going at this rate, jobs won’t matter because there will be no one to work them at the End of this Virus. We need to stop the spread of it. Protect our children our future.
Midnight, or 0000, in military time, is the beginning of the day. So if he is going by military time, then it would be tonight when the clock strikes 12:00am, the order would be in effect. This seems more plausible as well considering it doesn’t put a 36 hour wait on the order that you are suggesting.
Does this mean I can’t go fishing now…
“midnight Thursday? So 36 hours from now or 12?”
Midnight, by definition, is part of the day that is ending, not the one that is beginning.
midnight Thursday? So 36 hours from now or 12?
Is a liquor store an “essential service?”