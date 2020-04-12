Easter Sunday: Severe Weather Likely

A severe weather outbreak is likely across the area Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Potential threats include strong long-track tornadoes, damaging winds in excess of 70 mph and large hail. The greatest weather threat is from Sunday night into the early morning hours Monday, but there is a chance of storms all day Sunday.

There is a wind advisory in effect for winds gusting to around 40 mph outside the storms.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Windy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 65. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.