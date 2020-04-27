Drive-Thur COVID-19 Testing Today In Cantonment; No Pre-screening Called Needed

Community Health Northwest Florida, in partnership with Escambia County, will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing Monday in Cantonment.

.

Testing will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street in Cantonment. Unlike other test sites, there is no pre-screening phone call required.

“Our goal is to get testing to all who feel they need it,” said Chandra Smiley, CEO and executive director of Community Health.

The drive-thru testing is intended for residents of Cantonment and surrounding area 18 and older who are symptomatic, or for other reasons feel the need to be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19). Test kit quantities are limited.

Community Health provided the following information: