Drive-Thur COVID-19 Testing Today In Cantonment; No Pre-screening Called Needed
April 27, 2020
Community Health Northwest Florida, in partnership with Escambia County, will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing Monday in Cantonment.
.
Testing will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street in Cantonment. Unlike other test sites, there is no pre-screening phone call required.
“Our goal is to get testing to all who feel they need it,” said Chandra Smiley, CEO and executive director of Community Health.
The drive-thru testing is intended for residents of Cantonment and surrounding area 18 and older who are symptomatic, or for other reasons feel the need to be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19). Test kit quantities are limited.
Community Health provided the following information:
- The tests are no-cost to the individual. If you have health insurance, your insurance will cover cost If you do not have insurance. If you do not have insurance, you can still be tested free of charge.
- Enter the park area from Booker Street and driver counterclockwise around the park to the testing spot. Stay in your vehicle and wait for instruction from testing team members.
- Testing is not a doctor visit. You will not receive a medical examination. Community Health will only be collecting a specimen to send to a lab for processing, and then you will be free to go.
- Once your test is complete, is it critical that you go home and self-isolate, wear a face covering and keep way from other people (including family members) to the best of your ability until results are known.
- Community Health will call to share test results when they are available along with instructions on what to do next. They should have a good working contact number for you. They will not leave test result information on a voicemail message.
Comments