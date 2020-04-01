Court Clerk Offers Limited Services, No Marriage Licenses, Century Courthouse Closed

April 1, 2020

The MC Blanchard and Theodore Bruno Juvenile Justice buildings remain open but have limited public access. The Escambia Clerk of the Circuit Courts office will continue to process the following emergency court services:

  • Petitions for Dating Violence, Domestic Violence, Repeat Violence, Sexual Violence or Stalking Injunctions
  • Baker Act petitions
  • Marchman Act petitions
  • Vulnerable Adult petitions
  • Adult Protective Services petitions
  • Emergency guardianship appointment
  • Family Law and Dependency cases in which the imminent safety of children is at issue
  • To make payments and access other services, please visit our website at escambiaclerk.com.

The following Clerk’s offices remain closed.

  • Clerk’s Official Records, Finance and Clerk to the Board Offices located at 221 Palafox Place
  • Century Courthouse office
  • Traffic Office, MC Blanchard Judicial Building, 190 W. Government St.
  • Marriage Office, MC Blanchard Judicial Building, 190 W. Government St.
  • The Public Records Center, 120 E. Blount St.
  • The following services are suspended until further notice: Marriage licenses and Passports

Pictured: The Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century. NorthEscambi.com photo, click to enlarge.

