Court Clerk Offers Limited Services, No Marriage Licenses, Century Courthouse Closed

The MC Blanchard and Theodore Bruno Juvenile Justice buildings remain open but have limited public access. The Escambia Clerk of the Circuit Courts office will continue to process the following emergency court services:

Petitions for Dating Violence, Domestic Violence, Repeat Violence, Sexual Violence or Stalking Injunctions

Baker Act petitions

Marchman Act petitions

Vulnerable Adult petitions

Adult Protective Services petitions

Emergency guardianship appointment

Family Law and Dependency cases in which the imminent safety of children is at issue

To make payments and access other services, please visit our website at escambiaclerk.com.

The following Clerk’s offices remain closed.

Clerk’s Official Records, Finance and Clerk to the Board Offices located at 221 Palafox Place

Century Courthouse office

Traffic Office, MC Blanchard Judicial Building, 190 W. Government St.

Marriage Office, MC Blanchard Judicial Building, 190 W. Government St.

The Public Records Center, 120 E. Blount St.

The following services are suspended until further notice: Marriage licenses and Passports

Pictured: The Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century. NorthEscambi.com photo, click to enlarge.