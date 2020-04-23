Child Rescued From Burning Car Near Flomaton

First responders rescued a child from a burning car near Flomaton on Wednesday.

An explosion and yard fire were reported at a residence off Twin Bridges Road, just east of Flomaton.

Flomaton Police Chief Chance Thompson arrived on scene to find a car trailer with a welding machine on fire, along with a fire in the rear of abandoned car. No one was reported to be in the car.

When the Flomaton Fire Department arrived on scene, the family realized that a 4-year old child was missing.

“I found the child in the burning car, where a firefighter with the Flomaton Fire Department, Hunter White, assisted by safely removing the child from the burning vehicle that was filled with smoke,” Thompson said. The child was not reported to have any injury.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources was notified and responded to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

“Thank you to all involved with the incident, our great firemen, especially the Good Lord for guiding my eyes for the sweet child,” Thompson said.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.