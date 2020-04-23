Child Rescued From Burning Car Near Flomaton

April 23, 2020

First responders rescued a child from a burning car near Flomaton on Wednesday.

An explosion and yard fire were reported at a residence off Twin Bridges Road, just east of Flomaton.

Flomaton Police Chief Chance Thompson arrived on scene to find a car trailer with a welding machine on fire, along with a fire in the rear of abandoned car. No one was reported to be in the car.

When the Flomaton Fire Department arrived on scene, the family realized that a 4-year old child was missing.

“I found the child in the burning car, where a firefighter with the Flomaton Fire Department, Hunter White, assisted by safely removing the child from the burning vehicle that was filled with smoke,” Thompson said. The child was not reported to have any injury.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources was notified and responded to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

“Thank you to all involved with the incident, our great firemen, especially the Good Lord for guiding my eyes for the sweet child,” Thompson said.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 