Century’s Mayor Wrongly Claims Escambia County Has The Most COVID-19 Cases In Florida

Century Mayor Henry Hawkins wrongly claimed in a letter Saturday afternoon that there are more COVID-19 cases in Escambia County than anywhere else in Florida.

“Escambia County has the largest reported cases in Florida,” Hawkins wrote in a signed letter that was emailed to multiple media outlets, his town council and others. A few hours later, he posted the same letter on his Facebook page.

As of Saturday night, the Florida Department of Health said there were 14 counties in Florida with higher case counts than Escambia County’s confirmed 210, including Miami-Dade with 32 times more cases at 6,758, Broward County with 2,844 and Palm Beach County with 1,499. A slight older version of the statewide case data listed by county was attached to Hawkins’ letter.

Century council member Ben Boutwell replied to all that received the emailed letter pointing out the wrong information.

“Escambia County does not have the highest numbers in the state of Florida. Agree with participating in social distancing but please check your numbers before sending out information to anyone,” Boutwell said.

The mayor’s letter opened with a statement that “we have 1 confirmed and 1 suspect” COVID-19 case “here in Century”. The Florida Department of Health has not, and will not, confirm the exact location of the one case that has been reported in the 35235 Century zip code. The Century zip code reaches some 15 plus miles from Highway 97 in Davisville east through Century to Escambia River.

He encouraged anyone with symptoms to seek immediate medical attention “at your preferred local healthcare facility for evaluation”. The state health department and numerous agencies have repeatedly stressed that anyone with symptoms should call, not visit, a healthcare provider or call a local testing number.

“Call, do not visit, your health care provider and tell them about your symptoms and your travel history or exposure to a COVID-19 patient,” the Florida Department of Health said. “It is important to call ahead before visiting your health care provider. Offices must take proper steps to avoid further spread of COVID-19 when a concerned patient arrives for a medical evaluation.”

The mayor also stressed the importance of keep six feet away from other people and no gatherings of more than 10 people – “this includes parks, stores, or any city facilities such as recreation centers”.