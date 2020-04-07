Century Council Declares State Of Emergency, Learns Large Groups Were Shooting Hoops Last Weekend

The Century Town Council declared a state of emergency during a telephone meeting Monday night, and council members discussed a problem with large groups of people gathering to play basketball against social distancing guidelines.

Monday night was the first time the council had met since March 2 and their first chance to declare an official state of emergency concurrent with those declared by the state and county due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council also discussed the need for town crews to immediately remove basketball goals from town parks and reinforce that the playgrounds should not be used due to the coronavirus.

Council member James Smith said residents of surrounding areas like Atmore and Brewton were traveling to Century to play hoops because basketball goals were already removed in their towns. Smith said he saw about 50 people at a basketball game outside a community center in Century over the weekend.

Council member Luis Gomez said there about 100 people gathered, and a fight broke out.

Ordinarily, a majority of a governing body like the Century Town Council must be present in the same location in order to conduct a meeting in Florida, but that requirement was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis. That allowed the council to hold the phone meeting.

Mayor Henry Hawkins, Interim City Manager Vernon Prather and two other town staffers were the only people present in the council chambers for the meeting. All five council members participated by phone.

The phone meeting using a free conference call service went reasonably well. At least two council members dropped their connections during the call but were able to quickly reconnect. The meeting was delayed for a few minutes because someone did not mute their phone and background noise from a television made it impossible for callers to hear each other.

“It’s not me,” Council member Sandra McMurray Jackson quipped about the noise from a TV. “I’m at the funeral home.”

The council meeting ended with a prayer from Hawkins and a round of goodbyes between callers.