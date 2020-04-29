Cards From UWF Community Brighten Days For Nursing Home Residents

Greeting cards from the University of West Florida community recently brightened the days of residents in nursing homes, assisted facilities and senior centers throughout the Pensacola area.

The university mailed more than 3,500 cards to residents at 50 locations. Faculty and staff from 20 departments signed cards, featuring a pink camellia on the front and the words, “We hope you have a wonderful day! From your friends at the University of West Florida” written on the back.

“Residents are not only dealing with the fear of being infected by the COVID-19 virus, but they are doing so isolated from their loved ones,” said Betsy Bowers, vice president for finance and administration. “We sent these cards to let them know they are in our thoughts and UWF cares about them. We cherish the opportunity to brighten their day for just a few precious moments.”

Larissa Bell, activities director at Southern Oaks Care Center, said the residents appreciated the outpouring of support from the UWF community. She wrote a thank you note on behalf of Southern Oaks and its 190 residents.

“The residents and staff would like to thank each one of you that took the time to show your support and well wishes. It really brightened the residents’ day to know that they are not forgotten and are in your thoughts. They told me to tell you all thank you and may you all be blessed.”

Janet Suggs, activities director at Haven of Our Lady of Peace, expressed her gratitude in a note she wrote to the UWF community after the delivery cards to 110 Haven residents.

“The Haven residents and staff would like to thank each of you for taking your time to send cards! They were beautiful and heartfelt by all! Many thanks for being so thoughtful! Blessings to all of you.”