Cantonment Man Charged With Kidnapping, Aggravated Battery and Multiple Drug Charges

Cantonment man facing multiple felony charges after allegedly kidnapping and battering a woman.

Cordaryl Dion Gross, 29, was charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy), possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license third offense.

Gross and the victim were inside a vehicle at the dead end of Lake Drive in Cantonment when they got into an argument. He allegedly stuck the victim several times over the head with the victim’s cellphone, chased her when she got out of the vehicle, struck her in the head with a closed hand, dragged her back into a vehicle, locked the car doors and then hit her again several times with a closed fist.

When deputies caught up with them, they reported finding crack cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy and a digital scale in the vehicle.

Gross remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday morning without bond.