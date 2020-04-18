Be Alert: Sunday Shaping Up To Be A Severe Weather Day; Clouds And Maybe A Shower For Saturday

There is an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) of severe storms for Sunday across the entire NorthEscambia area.

All severe weather impacts possible, according to the National Weather Service in Mobile, including daging wind gusts, large hail, tornadoes, and heavy rain rates in a short period of time which could lead to flooding. The weather service said the storms will move through Sunday morning through Sunday night, with the best chances for severe weather Sunday afternoon through the late evening.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86.