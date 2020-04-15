Atmore Company Making PPE For Baptist Hospital, Keeping Workforce On The Payroll

A Pensacola hospital will benefit from the efforts of an Atmore company that ha shifted to making Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), while the Atmore company will be able to keep its workforce on the job.

Muskogee Technology just delivered their first batch of gowns to Baptist Hospital.

“Muskogee Technology is always looking for new paths to help. We are honored to serve and do what we can during this pandemic. I am proud we have the agility to refocus our equipment, workforce, and other vital resources critically needed to assist our healthcare communities during these trying times,” said Muskogee Technology’s President and CEO Westly L. Woodruff.

“We are thankful Muskogee Technology can shift their production to gowns for our doctors, nurses and team members. COVID-19 has changed the health care landscape and as we work to provide care to our patients and others we serve, we are grateful this local company can partner with us in this way,” said Baptist CEO and President Mark Faulkner.

Woodruff began working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) upon learning of the shortage of PPE necessary to combat COVID-19. In addition to saving lives by stepping up for the healthcare communities, Muskogee Technology is able to retain their 77 employees.

Muskogee Technology is owned by the Creek Indian Economic Development Authority (CIEDA), the economic development arm of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.) Muskogee Technology normally provides a variety of services to meet the needs of the aerospace, defense, heavy machinery, wind energy, and oil and gas industries.