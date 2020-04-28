Alabama Reopening Much Of The Economy Like Stores And Beaches; Other Businesses Still Closed

Alabama will begin reopening on Friday with restrictions as a stay-at-home order expires and is replaced with a safer-at-home order.

Retail stores will be able to reopen with occupancy limited to 50 percent of the fire marshal’s occupancy load, subject to sanitation and social distancing rules.

Elective medical procedures will restart.

All beaches will open to gatherings of fewer than 10 persons, and anyone using the beaches must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between himself or herself and all persons from a different household. For purposes of this section, the term “beach” means the sandy shoreline area abutting the Gulf of Mexico, whether privately or publicly owned, including beach access points.

Restaurants, bars and breweries remain limited to take-out, curbside or delivery. Churches remain closed but are encouraged to have online or drive-up services. Non-work related gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited. Drive-in gatherings are permitted if people stay in their cars with members of their own household. Senior citizen centers remain closed except meal delivery or pickup. Schools remain closed. Childcare facilities are limited to 12 or less per room.

Higher-risk businesses and activities. The following will remain closed:

Entertainment venues as follows:

Night clubs

Bowling alleys

Arcades

Concert venues

Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers

Tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums)

Racetracks

Indoor children’s play areas

Adult entertainment venues

Casinos

Bingo halls

Venues operated by social clubs

Athletic facilities and activities as follows:

Fitness centers and commercial gyms

Spas

Yoga, barre, and spin facilities

Sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than 6 feet

Activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment

Activities on commercial or public playground equipment

Close-contact service providers as follows:

Barber shops

Hair salons (other than hair restoration centers)

Waxing salons

Threading salons

Nail salons and spas

Body art facilities and tattoo services

Massage therapy establishments and services (other than for medically prescribed services