Alabama Reopening Much Of The Economy Like Stores And Beaches; Other Businesses Still Closed
April 28, 2020
Alabama will begin reopening on Friday with restrictions as a stay-at-home order expires and is replaced with a safer-at-home order.
Retail stores will be able to reopen with occupancy limited to 50 percent of the fire marshal’s occupancy load, subject to sanitation and social distancing rules.
Elective medical procedures will restart.
All beaches will open to gatherings of fewer than 10 persons, and anyone using the beaches must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between himself or herself and all persons from a different household. For purposes of this section, the term “beach” means the sandy shoreline area abutting the Gulf of Mexico, whether privately or publicly owned, including beach access points.
Restaurants, bars and breweries remain limited to take-out, curbside or delivery. Churches remain closed but are encouraged to have online or drive-up services. Non-work related gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited. Drive-in gatherings are permitted if people stay in their cars with members of their own household. Senior citizen centers remain closed except meal delivery or pickup. Schools remain closed. Childcare facilities are limited to 12 or less per room.
Higher-risk businesses and activities. The following will remain closed:
Entertainment venues as follows:
Night clubs
Bowling alleys
Arcades
Concert venues
Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers
Tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums)
Racetracks
Indoor children’s play areas
Adult entertainment venues
Casinos
Bingo halls
Venues operated by social clubs
Athletic facilities and activities as follows:
Fitness centers and commercial gyms
Spas
Yoga, barre, and spin facilities
Sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than 6 feet
Activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
Close-contact service providers as follows:
Barber shops
Hair salons (other than hair restoration centers)
Waxing salons
Threading salons
Nail salons and spas
Body art facilities and tattoo services
Massage therapy establishments and services (other than for medically prescribed services
I can promise you that the beaches will not follow these guidelines. The church services need to be re opened, if your safe at Walmart you should be able to go to your church home. I know this is just the first phase. It will be interesting to see how it all works out.
Like the prior order. Clear as mud.
Let’s hope the politicians prepare for the next time and develop a plan that doesn’t cripple small businesses while leaving the big box stores with a government sanctioned monopoly.
I’m not optimistic.
So basically she saying Walmart can stay open past 8:30 but nothing else changes?
Wow ! I think there are now 2 more places in Atmore that can now reopen…..underwhelming!
Does anyone know how campsites fit into this?