Food Trucks Coming To Beulah On Monday

Beulah residents will have new food truck options beginning Monday.

Escambia County will allow up to four food trucks to serve from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Escambia County Equestrian Center at 7550 Mobile Highway.

“I think many of the citizens of Beulah will appreciate the opportunity to have closer hot food options, and because this helps a segment of business that is really struggling through the pandemic–this has the potential to be a win-win for Beulah,” said District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh. He also said there are currently no restaurants in Beulah, with the only local hot food options being two convenience stores and pizza delivery.

The parking lot is a large grassy area and provides ample room for residents to adhere to all CDC social distancing protocols, according to the county. Trucks will be spaced out in the lot and patrons will be asked to stay six feet apart and limit gathering to groups smaller than 10.

To participate as a food truck vendor, call (850) 941-6042 for a vendor application.

All Equestrian Center vendor fees will be waived.