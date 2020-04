How Many COVID-19 Cases Are In Your Zip Code In Escambia County?

The Florida Department of Health has released COVID-19 case information by zip code in Escambia County.

NorthEscambia.com is publishing the Florida Department of Health zip code information, but we are adding several notes of caution:

Zip codes vary greatly in area and population in Escambia County. Some with over 40,000 people, some with less than 1,000.

Zip codes have very irregular boundaries. You may live much closer to a larger population base in a neighboring zip code than in your own.

The zip code data reflects where people live. It does not reflect where they have traveled or spent most of their time.

You should not presume that zip codes with no cases do not have anyone with COVID-19. They are likely there, but just no positive tests yet.

There were zip codes in the FDOH data for Gulf Power and the Naval Hospital. These had zero cases, but also have zero population. We removed them from this list.

There were mistakes in the FDOH’s list of areas in zip codes, but the cases were presumably assigned to the correct zip code.

No decisions should be made based upon this data.

We are publishing this data only because (1) It’s facts from FDOH (2) It demonstrates that cases are spread across the county (3) This is really more for numbers nerds.

There are four zip codes in Escambia County with no reported COVID-19 cases. They are 32568 in McDavid and Walnut Hill, 32577 in Molino, 32508 in Warrington, and 32509 in Bellview,

Zip Code: 32501

Cases: <5

Areas: Pensacola, Brent, Goulding, West Pensacola

Population: 11,557

Zip Code: 32502

Cases: <5

Areas: Pensacola, Warrington

Population: 3,185

Zip Code: 32503

Cases: 14

Areas: Pensacola, Brent, Ensley, Ferry Pass, Goulding

Population: 34,520

Zip Code: 32504

Cases: 11

Areas: Pensacola, Brent, Ensley, Ferry Pass

Population: 23,080

Zip Code: 32505

Cases: 5 to 9

Areas: Pensacola, Bellview, Brent, Ensley, Goulding, Myrtle Grove, Warrington, West Pensacola

Population: 24,965

Zip Code: 32506

Cases: <5

Areas: Bellview, Myrtle Grove, Warrington, West Pensacola

Population: 36,923

Zip Code: 32507

Cases: 5 to 9

Areas: Pensacola, Myrtle Grove, Warrington, West Pensacola

Population: 31,288

Zip Code: 32508

Cases: 0

Areas: Warrington

Population: 5,381

Zip Code: 32509

Cases: 0

Areas: Bellview

Population: 702

Zip Code: 32511

Cases: 5 to 9

Areas: Myrtle Grove, West Pensacola

Population: 1,145

Zip Code: 32514

Cases: 14

Areas: Pensacola, Ensley, Ferry Pass, Gonzalez

Population: 41,373

Zip Code: 32526

Cases: 18

Areas: Bellview, Brent, Ensley, Myrtle Grove, West Pensacola

Population: 43,846

Zip Code: 32533

Cases: 19

Areas: Ensley, Gonzalez, Molino

Population: 31,436

Zip Code: 32534

Cases: 5 to 9

Areas: Brent, Ensley, Gonzalez

Population: 17,431

Zip Code: 32535

Cases: <5

Areas: Century

Population: 4,617

Zip Code: 32568

Cases: 0

Areas: McDavid, Walnut Hill

Population: 3,387

Zip Code: 32577

Cases: 0

Areas: Molino

Population: 5,346