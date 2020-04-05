Molino Reports First COVID-19 Case, Escambia Cases Up By Seven

The number of Escambia County COVID-19 cases increased by seven, including the first case in Molino, according to the Sunday midday report from the Florida Department of Health. Cases in Santa Rosa County were up by three.

The first COVID-19 death in Escambia County was reported Saturday morning — a 75-year old female. There have been two fatalities in Santa Rosa County.

As of Sunday, the number of cases in Escambia County was 125 with nine in the hospital. There were 53 cases in Santa Rosa County with eight hospitalized.

Statewide, there were 12,151 cases including 11,764 Florida residents. There were 1,490 in the hospital and 218 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 125 (+7 since Saturday)

Pensacola — 90

Cantonment — 19

Bellview — 5

Perdido Key — 1

Molino – 1

Century — 1

Residents: 118

Nonresidents — 7

Hospitalizations: 9

Deaths — 1

Men — 66

Women — 60

Youngest: 2

Oldest: 94

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 53 (+3 since Saturday)

Milton — 17

Navarre — 15

Gulf Breeze — 12

Pace — 5

Jay — 1

Residents: 48

Nonresidents — 0

Hospitalizations — 8

Deaths — 2

Men — 31

Women — 22

Youngest: 2 months

Oldest: 81

Florida cases: