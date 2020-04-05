Molino Reports First COVID-19 Case, Escambia Cases Up By Seven

April 5, 2020

The number of Escambia County COVID-19 cases increased by seven, including the first case in Molino, according to the Sunday midday report from the Florida Department of Health. Cases in Santa Rosa County were up by three.

The first COVID-19 death in Escambia County was reported Saturday morning — a 75-year old female. There have been two fatalities in Santa Rosa County.

As of Sunday, the number of cases in Escambia County was 125 with nine in the hospital. There were 53 cases in Santa Rosa County with eight hospitalized.

Statewide, there were 12,151 cases including 11,764 Florida residents. There were 1,490 in the hospital and 218 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

  • Total cases — 125 (+7 since Saturday)
  • Pensacola — 90
  • Cantonment — 19
  • Bellview — 5
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • Molino – 1
  • Century — 1
  • Residents: 118
  • Nonresidents — 7
  • Hospitalizations:  9
  • Deaths — 1
  • Men — 66
  • Women — 60
  • Youngest: 2
  • Oldest: 94

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 53 (+3  since Saturday)
  • Milton — 17
  • Navarre — 15
  • Gulf Breeze — 12
  • Pace — 5
  • Jay — 1
  • Residents: 48
  • Nonresidents — 0
  • Hospitalizations — 8
  • Deaths — 2
  • Men — 31
  • Women — 22
  • Youngest: 2 months
  • Oldest: 81

Florida cases:

  • Total cases: 11,545
  • Florida residents: 11,173
  • Deaths — 195
  • Hospitalized — 1,470

  1. William Reynolds on April 5th, 2020 12:49 pm

    >>Can we have recovered stats as well?

    We would, but a the Florida Department of Health is not assimilating recovered numbers. There are no recovered numbers for Florida, certainly not to say that no one has recovered.

  2. Kinsey Milner on April 5th, 2020 12:33 pm

    Can we have recovered stats as well?





