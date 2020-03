What’s Happening At The Kingsfield Road, Highway 297A Intersection?

Numerous NorthEscambia.com readers reached out to us after seeing demolition and land clearing at West Kingsfield Road and Highway 297A in Cantonment asking what exactly is under construction.

We found that, according to Escambia County records, developer Chad Brown is creating 17 vacant residential lots on the property.

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, NorthEscambia.com graphics.