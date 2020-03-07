Weekend Sunshine, Cool Nights

Here is your official North Escambia are forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.