Warm Spring-Like Days Ahead

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Areas of dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.