Warm Spring-Like Days Ahead
March 11, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Areas of dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Comments