Warm Spring Day With Highs Near 90 For Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. West wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.