Warm And Bit Windy For Tuesday, Getting Even Warmer Later This Week

March 24, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers  Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light south wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

