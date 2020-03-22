Vehicle Crashes Through Roof Of Escambia County Home

March 22, 2020

A vehicle crashed through the roof of an Escambia County home early Sunday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 21-year old Demarcus Atkins fell asleep about 5:15 a.m. as he traveled southwest on Fairfield Drive near Atlas Street. He missed a sharp curve and ran off the road as the vehicle accelerated. The vehicle collided with an embankment, went airborne and crashed into the home in the 1400 block of Atlas Street.

Atkins, who was wearing his seatbelt, was not injured and was able to escape the vehicle before first responders arrived.

The homeowner, Kimiko Bonfiglio, was asleep in the bedroom adjacent to where the vehicle came through the roof. He was uninjured.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 