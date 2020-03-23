Two New COVID-19 Testing Options Are Now Open

Two new COVID-19 testing centers opened in Escambia County on Monday; they are in addition to a Sacred Heart site that opened last week. Details on all three options are below.

Baptist Health Care

Baptist Health Care now offers a screening center to evaluate people with respiratory illness and COVID-19 symptoms. To better and more safely serve our community members, this Baptist Medical Group location is set up to provide a controlled environment that applies the social distancing guidelines encouraged by the CDC. The center’s focus is to provide a more comprehensive treatment program by screening those who may have COVID-19 and treating people with Flu-A, Flu-B, pneumonia or other respiratory illnesses.

All individuals with respiratory symptoms – such as cough, fever and shortness of breath – can set up an appointment with the screening center. They should contact their Baptist Medical Group primary care provider office.

An appointment is required.

The Baptist Medical Group office will assess a person’s symptoms to determine if a visit to the clinic is needed.

If they meet the criteria, an appointment will be scheduled for them.

They will be given a phone number to call upon their arrival.

Patients will be asked to remain in their vehicles, and a BMG team member will greet them and escort them to the clinic.

Brownsville Community Center

Escambia County, the City of Pensacola, Ascension Sacred Heart and Community Health Northwest Florida have partnered to open a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Brownsville Community Center.

All patients are required to be screened before arriving at the drive-through testing center by calling the Ascension Sacred Heart COVID-19 Screening Call Center at (850) 746-2684. Those who have not been screened over the phone will not be provided access to the drive-through test center.

Once patients have been pre-screened through the call center for symptoms, they will be sent to the drive-through testing site for a nasal swab test.

The screening call center will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The drive-through clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ascension Sacred Heart

On Monday, March 16, Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart opened the first regional drive-through testing center for COVID-19.

All patients are required to be screened before arriving at the drive-through testing center by calling the Ascension Sacred Heart COVID-19 Screening Call Center at (850) 746-2684.

The screening call center will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.