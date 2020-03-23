Three COVID-19 Cases In Cantonment; Six In Pensacola, FDOH Says

The Florida Department of Health says three of Escambia County’s COVID-19 cases are in Cantonment, and six are in Pensacola.

The age of those diagnosed in Escambia County ranges from 25 to 76. One case is travel related, three are not related to travel, and the travel is unknown for five individuals. None of the nine Escambia County patients are currently in the hospital; they are all self-isolated.

Of the four cases in Santa Rosa County, three are from Navarre and one is from Miton.

Monday afternoon, the total number of Florida cases was 1,227, of which 1,147 are Florida residents and 80 are non-residents within the state. There have been 18 deaths reported across the state, including the Santa Rosa County man that died at a Pensacola hospital.