Three COVID-19 Cases In Cantonment; Six In Pensacola, FDOH Says

March 23, 2020

The Florida Department of Health says three of Escambia County’s COVID-19 cases are in Cantonment, and six are in Pensacola.

The age of those diagnosed in Escambia County ranges from 25 to 76. One case is travel related, three are not related to travel, and the travel is unknown for five individuals. None of the nine Escambia County patients are currently in the hospital; they are all self-isolated.

Of the four cases in Santa Rosa County, three are from Navarre and one is from Miton.

Monday afternoon, the total number of Florida cases was 1,227, of which 1,147 are Florida residents and 80 are non-residents within the state. There have been 18 deaths reported across the state, including the Santa Rosa County man that died at a Pensacola hospital.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 