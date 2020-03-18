Thomas: Escambia Schools Set To Reopen April 16, Employees Back To Work, Graduation Questionable

The Escambia County School District currently plans to reopen schools on April 16 and will implement a virtual learning program until that time, Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said Wednesday afternoon as he updated the district’s plans. Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered schools to close until April 15.

Remote instruction for students will begin on April 1, with most student completing virtual online coursework. Teachers will call parents or students by April 1. If the call is not received by April 3, Thomas said parents should call their child’s school.

Thomas said the district is still finalizing a plan on how to best reach students that have limited or no available internet at home, a problem he said that impacts a lot of North Escambia students because high speed internet is simply just not available in some areas. For those students, the district will likely resort to delivering paper lesson packets.

“Student success is a priority for us,” the superintendent said.

All state and district testing has been canceled, and all extracurricular activities, athletic practices and athletic events are canceled for the remainder of the school year

Thomas said graduation ceremonies have not yet been canceled, but it’s not looking likely that they will occur due to the fact the state has already ordered the cancellation of state college graduations.

“It’s a big moment and it’s important to those students,” Thomas said. “We want to celebrate that.”

For the remainder of the year, all district employees will continue to receive their regular pay.

On Monday, March 30, 2020, all district employees, with the exception of transportation employees, will return to their regular work locations. Hours of operation for the district from March 30 through April 15 will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When employees arrive, they must go directly to their office or classroom and not congregate in groups of 10 or more in any common area. School district transportation department employees will receive communication from their immediate supervisors, with instructions on when and where to report to work.

“The district will make every effort to work with parents and employees experiencing hardship situations. In addition, if employees are experiencing symptoms of illness, have traveled out of the country, or been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, they need to remain at home and contact their immediate supervisors.”

NorthEscambia.com image.