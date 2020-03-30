There Are Now 81 Positive COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County, 36 In Santa Rosa

As backlogged test results were reported, the number of COVID 19 more than doubled Monday in Escambia County and also increased in Santa Rosa County.

The total number of confirmed cases in Escambia County jumped to 81 with the evening update from the Florida Department of Health. There are now 36 cases in Santa Rosa County.

Of the Escambia County cases, 54 were from Pensacola, 14 were from Cantonment, five were from Bellview, one was from Perdido Key and five are non-residents. They range in age from 2 to 94. There were two confirmed patients in the hospital.

In Santa Rosa County, 13 cases were from Navarre, nine from Milton, eight from Gulf Breeze, two from Pace and data was not available on the remainder. Cases range in age from two months to 81 years. Seven were hospitalized and two have died.

There are currently 5,704 cases in Florida — 5,489 are Florida residents and 215 are non-Florida residents. There are 715 people hospitalized and 71 deaths.