There Are Now 81 Positive COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County, 36 In Santa Rosa

March 30, 2020

As backlogged test results were reported, the number of COVID 19 more than doubled Monday in Escambia County and also increased in Santa Rosa County.

The total number of confirmed cases in Escambia County jumped to 81 with the evening update from the Florida Department of Health. There are now 36 cases in Santa Rosa County.

Of the Escambia County cases, 54 were from Pensacola, 14 were from Cantonment, five were from Bellview, one was from Perdido Key and five are non-residents. They range in age from 2 to 94.  There were two confirmed patients in the hospital.

In Santa Rosa County, 13 cases were from Navarre, nine from Milton, eight from Gulf Breeze, two from Pace and data was not available on the remainder. Cases range in age from two months to 81 years. Seven were hospitalized and two have died.

There are currently 5,704 cases in Florida — 5,489 are Florida residents and 215 are non-Florida residents. There are 715  people hospitalized and 71 deaths.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 