The City And County Canceled Large Permitted Events. Here’s The List.

Escambia County and the City of Pensacola recently announced the cancelation of all publicly-permitted events expected to have an attendance of 500 or more people.

There were no events canceled in Escambia County, but multiple large events were canceled by the City of Pensacola. They are listed below, along with a few large events that were canceled by the event organizers.

Battle of the Badges – March 22

Blues on the Bay – March 29

Ciclovia – March 28

Deluna Du Youth Duathlon – March 29

East Hill Neighborhood Association Fish Fry – March 21

Gallery Night – March 20

Gulf Coast Science Festival – March 27-29

Palafox Market – Saturdays through the end of March (including Saturday, March 14)

Pensacola VegFest – March 28

Smokin’ in the Square – March 20-22

Walk the Talk for Epilepsy – May

Cher postponed her “Here We Go Again” tour, with the Pensacola show now set for September 10. Fans can use their current tickets, or can chose a refund at the original point of purchase. Mercy Me has rescheduled their Pensacola show to October 15.

Escambia County and City of Pensacola officials will reassess the situation after two weeks (Monday, March 30) and determine whether to continue or lift the cancellation of publicly-permitted events.

This only applies to events that are permitted through Escambia County or the City of Pensacola. It does not include schools, churches, or other private events. Event organizers are encouraged to use their discretion and follow the directions of officials from the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if event cancellations are necessary.

The city will work with event organizers to reschedule events as needed.

Residents are encouraged to use their discretion when it comes to attending public events.