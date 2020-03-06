Sunshine, North Winds For Friday
March 6, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
