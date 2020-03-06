Sunshine, North Winds For Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.