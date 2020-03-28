Staff Member At Century Prison Confirmed Positive For COVID-19

A confirmed positive COVID-19 case has been reported in an employee or contract staff member at Century Correctional Institution, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

NorthEscambia.com first learned of the a reported COVID-19 case on Tuesday and sent numerous questions about it to the FDC. The corrections department public affairs office acknowledged most of our inquiries, but they did not confirm the case at the Century prison until late Friday. The FDC will not say if the individual is a staff member or a contract employee at the prison.

“In order to protect the personal health information of these individuals, FDC will not identify the name or occupation of the employees,” FDC said in a statement. “Staff…may be employed by FDC or one of its contractors. Any employee who is symptomatic, or who has tested positive for COVID-19, will not be allowed entry to a correctional institution. The employee will not be allowed to return to work until a full recovery is documented by a medical professional and DOH and CDC guidelines are followed. Additional questions on the above individuals (gender, age, travel status) should be directed to the Florida DOH (Florida Department of Health).”

State officials said that no inmates have tested positive at Century CI or any other prison facility in the state.

