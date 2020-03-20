Slight Chance Of Rain For Friday, Increasing Into The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.