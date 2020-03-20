Second COVID-19 Test Is Negative For Navy Federal Employee

An employee announced Tuesday by Navy Federal as “presumptive positive” for has been determined to be negative for COVID-19.

The following morning, the Florida Department of Health said the employee was not previously tested and found positive under guidelines from the health department, and a public health investigation was launched to determine if the person was in fact positive.

Friday afternoon, Navy Federal spokesman Bill Pearson confirmed that the person’s second test came back negative.

Navy Federal is continuing to work to protect employees, Pearson said.

“We are doing everything we can as an organization to expand our work from home capabilities along with following all CDC and government guidance for providing healthy work environments. During times of crisis, financial institutions like banks and credit unions are considered essential services to the American public. Navy Federal has more the nine million members around the globe and we’re doing everything possible to continue our mission of serving these members while doing the right thing for our workforce,” he said in a email to NorthEscambia.com. “We’ve implemented the recommended measures to promote social distancing and we’ve taken every step possible to clean and sanitize our buildings. As we’ve been able to increase the amount of teleworkers, we’ve been able to spread the remaining employees out across our campus. All meetings are being conducted virtually and we’ve asked employees not to travel between buildings.”

Pearson reacted to public comments about how close Navy Federal employees work together at their Pensacola campus.

“We understand and empathize with the concerns expressed by employees and the community,” he said. “Our commitment has been and will continue to be, supporting employee’s needs and we encourage them to have open dialogue with their supervisors to make sure legitimate issues can be addressed appropriately.”

“While we are expanding our work from home capability, we do not have any plans to close any of our campuses, including our operations center in Pensacola,” he added.