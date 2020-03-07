Santa Rosa County Coronavirus Patient Being Treated In Escambia Has Died

A previously announced coronavirus patient from Santa Rosa County has died, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The patient was being treated at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola. Officials said he was in his 70s, had underlying medical conditions and had traveled internationally.

The health department will not release the man’s name, nor have they released any information about where he was from in Santa Rosa County, where he has traveled or who he may have come in contact with, because of privacy laws.

Baptist Hospital officials have said that due to their isolation procedures, there is no risk to other hospital patients, staff or visitors.

A new individual in their 70s that tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 in Lee County has also died, following an international trip, the Florida Department of Health said Friday. Three other new presumptive cases — two in Broward County and one in Lee County — have been reported in Florida.