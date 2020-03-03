Reward Increased To $54,000 In Case Of Dolphin Found Shot On Pensacola Beach

March 3, 2020

Authorities are stepping up their efforts to solve the case of two dolphins found shot on Florida beaches including one on Pensacola Beach.

Last week, Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge experts recovered a dolphin with a bullet in its left side along Pensacola Beach. Florida late last week. Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also discovered a dead dolphin off Naple late last week. The animal was fatally wounded from what appeared to be a bullet and/or a sharp object.

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement and agency partners are offering a reward of up to $54,000 for information on the recent dolphin deaths.

NOAA officials are seeking information from anyone who may have details about these incidents. Please call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at (800) 853-1964. Tips may be left anonymously.

Harassing, hunting, killing or feeding wild dolphins, or attempting to do these activities is prohibited under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.  Violations can be prosecuted either civilly or criminally. They are punishable by up to $100,000 in fines and up to one year in jail per violation.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 