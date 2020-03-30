Second Santa Rosa COVID-19 Patient Dies; Cases Increase In Escambia And Santa Rosa

A second person has died from COVID-19 in Santa Rosa County, and the number of COVID-19 cases has jumped in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties as of the latest report from the Florida Department of Health.

The last five cases reported in Escambia County are all non-residents, including a five-year old girl. There are now 42 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Escambia County. Of those, 26 are from Pensacola, nine are from Cantonment and two are non-residents. They range in age from 20 to 94, and two are hospitalized.

In Santa Rosa County, there are 10 additional cases for a total of 30 Monday morning. Of those, 11 are from Navarre, eight are from Milton, eight are from Gulf Breeze, two are from Pace and data was not available for one patient.

New Florida cases include 523 additional positive COVID-19 cases (508 Florida residents and 15 non-Florida residents) reported to the Florida Department of Health.

There are currently 5,276 positive cases in Florida residents and 197 positive cases in non-Florida residents. The death toll has climbed to 63 in Florida, with 654 in the hospital.