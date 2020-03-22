Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Cantonment Crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Cantonment.

Curtis Evangelista, 36, was traveling south on Highway 297A when he lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle while turning onto Bentley Oaks Drive about 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The side of the motorcycle collided with a curb in the median divider of Bentley Oaks.

Evangelista was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in critical condition.

File photo.