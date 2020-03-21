Meals For Kids Available Next Week At West Florida Library Locations

Escambia County West Florida Public Libraries are partnering with Feeding the Gulf Coast to provide free curbside pickup meals for youth ages 18 and under at all library branch locations, Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning Monday, March 23.

The meals will include lunch and a snack, and meals will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Youth must be present to receive meals; food will not be given to adults.

Meals will be available for pickup only at the locations listed below Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: