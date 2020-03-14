It’s Getting Warmer, But It’s Not Time To Fertilize The Lawn Yet

March 14, 2020

Days may be getting warmer, but that does not mean your lawn is ready for nitrogen fertilizer, according to the Escambia County Extension.

Roots are not growing well enough to absorb the fertilizer until much later in the spring. Research found that nitrogen fertilizer applied to turf before mid April was lost though the soil, eventually making its way into local bodies of water.

“Work on other parts of your landscape but wait to apply fertilizer until at least mid April or early May. You are not getting a jump on a healthy lawn by fertilizing now,” the Extension Service said.

