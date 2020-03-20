Gulf Power Suspends Disconnections In Response To COVID-19

Gulf Power company is suspending electric service connections in response to COVID-19 through at least the end of March.

Gulf Power’s parent company, has committed $1.5 million in COVID-19 emergency assistance. The emergency funds, provided by the NextEra Energy Foundation and Gulf Power Foundation, will be distributed to partner organizations working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis to provide critical support to the most vulnerable members of the communities in which they operate.

Gulf Power serves over 470,000 customers in northwest Florida.