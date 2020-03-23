Gas Prices Dive Below $2 A Gallon In Escambia County

As COVID-19 cases in America increased last week, fuel prices plummeted across the board. Crude oil plunged to 18-year lows, while prices at the pump are now the lowest since August 2016.

The average price for gasoline in Florida is $2.08 per gallon. The state average will likely dip below $2 per gallon this week, for the first time since March 2016, according to the travel group AAA.

The average gallon of gas in Escambia County Sunday night was $2.01, but numerous stations were below the $2 mark.

The lowest price per gallon in North Escambia was $1.91 at station on Highway 29 in Cantonment Sunday night, while prices in Pensacola were as low as $1.84.

“At this point, drivers do not need to rush out to the pump to fill-up their tanks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices will continue to fall this week, and supplies themselves to do not appear to be a concern. AAA confirmed with state leaders Sunday night that Florida’s ports are scheduled to remain open for deliveries of various goods including gasoline. The governor has also waved restrictions for truck drivers, allowing them to drive longer hours and carry heavier loads - so all necessary deliveries are made.

“Fuel prices have suffered a historic collapse during the past month,” Jenkins continued. “Weeks ago, oil plummeted when Saudi Arabia announced plans to flood the market with oil. That downward momentum has only continued, as Americans are asked to stay home, thus eroding fuel demand expectations. If wholesale gasoline prices do not recover soon, Florida drivers could eventually pay $1.50 per gallon or less; a threshold that has not been reached since December 2003.”