Free Meals Available Beginning Monday At Five Locations; 33 More Schools Soon

The Escambia County School District will begin providing free meals on Monday at five sites in Escambia County, and nearly three dozen additional sites will be added by the following week.

Breakfast and lunch will be available from 9 a.m. until noon, March 23-27 at five locations in Escambia County:

Bratt Elementary School, 5721 North Highway 99, Bratt

Bellview Elementary School, 4425 Bellview Avenue

Warrington Middle School, 459 South Old Corry Field Road, Pensacola

C.A. Weis Elementary School, 2701 North Q Street, Pensacola

Booker T. Washington High School, 6000 College Parkway, Pensacola

In addition, NorthEscamba.com has learned that a non-school meal pick up location will be added by Escambia County in Century next week. The school district will also add 33 additional locations the week of March 30. Details on the additional pickup locations will be posted on NorthEscambia.com when available.

Meals will be distributed in a curbside pick up operation. Food items will be in to go containers and will consist of ready-to-eat food items that should be consumed when received or should be quickly refrigerated for consumption at a later time.

Each child will receive breakfast and lunch in the same visit. Children do not have to be a student at that school in order to pick up meals there.

ECSD will be adding 33 school sites on Monday, March 30th. The list will be updated this time, next week.

According to the USDA’s policy, the child or children must be present to receive meals. They must be 18 and younger; and meals are designed to be carried away and consumed off campus (cafeteria/dining rooms will not be open).