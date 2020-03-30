Florida Students To Remain Out Of School Through At Least May 1

All public school students in Florida will now remain out of school through at least Friday, May 1, the Florida Department of Education announced Monday.

“The main objective is to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 to our community, while also delivering the district’s Instructional Continuity Plan to students and parents during this time of social distancing,” Escambia County Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said.

The Escambia County School district has targeted Wednesday, April 1 as the official first day of virtual instruction for all students. Teachers and school staff began calling students and parents on Monday, and will continue their calls on Tuesday, with complete details on how they will handle online instruction. If parents do not received a call by Wednesday, they should contact their child’s school to make sure they have a correct phone number for the student.

Hours of operation for the district from March 30, 2020, through May 1, 2020, will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Employees will continue to follow their work schedule as already defined by their immediate supervisor.