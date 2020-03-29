Remote Learning Begins This Week. This Is How It Will Work For Escambia County Students.

Tens of thousands of students in Escambia County will start classes this week at home, the first time they have had formal instruction since getting out of school for spring break on March 13.

Teachers and staff members officially head back to work on Monday, and teachers will begin calling students with complete details on how they will handle online instruction. Teachers were originally set to report to campuses on Monday, but many will work from home, Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said Saturday afternoon.

Every Escambia County School district student in grades 3-12 already has an assigned Chromebook, and the district will be providing Chromebook laptops to students in grade K-2 from a stockpile of extras.

“The Chromebooks were purchased to use for a three-year cycle, but it turned out they lasted longer. We still had 10,000 of them we had not gotten rid off. They were taken offline, but they still work perfect and will go to schools for grades K-2. Some parents may also let their kids use their current laptop or computer.”

Parents and students will be instructed when to pick up their Chromebooks during a phone call from their teacher on Monday or Tuesday along with virtual learning instructions. The distribution times and days will be staggered to keep large groups from forming on campuses. If parents have not received a call from their child’s teacher by the end of Wednesday, they should call the school and make sure the district has the right phone number on file.

The district is targeting Wednesday, April 1 to begin remote instruction.

“Some elementary teachers are ready today,” Thomas said Saturday. “Some are ahead but for some it is going to depend on technology in the home of the student, and that will be a little more challenging.”

Once it became clear that students would switch to virtual learning at home, the district began to grapple with exactly how to reach students that have inadequate or even no available internet access at home.

“Teachers can put workbooks and assignments on flash drives for students without Wi-Fi,” he said. “We have the availability of Wi-Fi at community centers and libraries as a last resort for students. I think some will use it, but I don’t think it will be a larger number.”

Each student already knows their student ID and their password, the superintendent said, so working at home on their Chromebooks will be almost the same as being on campus. For the most part, work can be completed on the student’s schedule, but there may be a scheduled time for a video conference in some classes.

“We are going to be very flexible, whatever works for families, students and teachers,” he said.

The district will be taking attendance based upon when students log into the learning environment.