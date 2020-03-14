Florida Courts Suspend Jury Trials, Including Naomi Jones Murder Trial

Criminal and civil jury trails in Florida have been temporarily suspended by the chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court, including locally the Naomi Jones murder trial that was set to begin next week.

Chief Justice Charles T. Canady announced the suspension through at least March 27 in the interest of public health due to the coronavirus pandemic. Local judges are authorized to conduct non-jury proceedings remotely using technology.

Clerks of court and court administrators are acting immediately to cancel summonses for jury service.

The work of Florida’s courts and clerks of court goes on. Hearings, filings, and other work of the judicial branch and clerks of court continues. Only jury trials are suspended by the order.

Trial was set to being Monday, March 16 in Escambia Count for Robert Howard, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering 12-year old Naomi Jones in 2017. Prosecutors say Howard kidnapped, murdered and dumped the body of the 12-year old.

Howard is convicted sex offender. He was convicted in 1999 on two counts of first degree rape to two adult females in Escambia County, AL. One of the victims was 19-years old at the time. He served 15 years.