Florida Announces New COVID-19 Cases; All Nursing Home Visitations Banned For 30 Days

Florida now has 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Florida Department of Health said during early morning hours Sunday.

There were no new cases announced recently in the immediate Florida Panhandle. There is a previously announced case in Okaloosa County, and a Santa Rosa County man previously died at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola from COVID-19.

On Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed the death of a 77-year old male in Lee County who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, and a Florida resident died in California.

DeSantis on Saturday also issued an order banning visits to nursing homes in the state for the next 30 days. The emergency order to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult family-care homes, long-term care facilities and adult group homes. He said there may be exemptions in what he described as “compassionate” cases.