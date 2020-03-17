Flomaton Closes Parks, Municipal Building Lobby, And Senior Center Due To Coronavirus

March 17, 2020

The Town of Flomaton has closed all town parks, and the lobby area of the Flomaton Municipal Complex an the Flomaton Senior Center due to COVID-19.

All parks in the city limits are closed and entrances were marked as closed with crime scene tape Tuesday afternoon following a vote by the Flomaton Town Council.

The lobby is closed at the Flomaton Municipal Complex until further notice. All utility or court payments can be made at the drive-thru window or online. Anyone needed to speak to the police department can call (251) 296-5811 or use the call box by the front entry to the building. All essential services remain operational.

The Flomaton Senior Center is closed until further notice. Homebound participants will continue to receive meal deliveries Monday-Friday. Congregate participants are asked to pull up at the side door of the building between 11:30 a.m. and noon and staff will bring meals out. No one will be allowed inside except paid staff.

As of midnight Monday, no confirmed cases of coronavirus had been reported in Escambia County, AL.

