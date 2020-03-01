Ever Use The Garcon Point Bridge? Court Orders Toll Increased As Of Today.

To comply with a recent court order, new toll rates and an adjustment to the bridge volume discount program, will took effect March 1 on the Garcon Point Bridge in Santa Rosa County.

The cash toll rate for two-axle vehicles will be adjusted to $5, and the cash rate for each additional axle (over two axles) will be an additional $5 per axle. The SunPass toll rate will be $4.50 for two-axle vehicles, and the SunPass rate for each additional axle (over two axles) will be an additional $4.50 per axle.

Two-axle vehicles using a SunPass transponder will now receive a 25% discount on their Garcon Point Bridge toll transactions in any month they have 30 or more Garcon Point Bridge toll transactions. The adjusted monthly 25% volume discount rate will apply beginning in March 2020.

The Garcon Point Bridge was constructed by the Santa Rosa Bay Bridge Authority and opened to traffic in 1999.