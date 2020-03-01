Ever Use The Garcon Point Bridge? Court Orders Toll Increased As Of Today.

March 1, 2020

To comply with a recent court order, new toll rates and an adjustment to the bridge volume discount program, will took effect March 1 on the Garcon Point Bridge in Santa Rosa County.

The cash toll rate for two-axle vehicles will be adjusted to $5, and the cash rate for each additional axle (over two axles) will be an additional $5 per axle. The SunPass toll rate will be $4.50 for two-axle vehicles, and the SunPass rate for each additional axle (over two axles) will be an additional $4.50 per axle.

Two-axle vehicles using a SunPass transponder will now receive a 25% discount on their Garcon Point Bridge toll transactions in any month they have 30 or more Garcon Point Bridge toll transactions. The adjusted monthly 25% volume discount rate will apply beginning in March 2020.

The Garcon Point Bridge was constructed by the Santa Rosa Bay Bridge Authority and opened to traffic in 1999.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 