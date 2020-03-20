Escambia Schools Tried To Call All Parents. It Didn’t Go So Well. Can They Reach You?

The Escambia County School is looking to reach all parents and guardian by phone, and that has proved to be problematic for thousands on their phone list.

The school district made tens of thousands of automated phone calls Thursday to the phone numbers they have on file for each student for a simple press one or press two survey asking if they have adequate home internet service for upcoming virtual instruction.

There was a technical glitch that cause some callers to hear nothing on the line when they answered, Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said. That resulted in the district collecting little or no data for some schools.

But more importantly, Thomas said thousands of phone numbers were invalid, meaning the district does not have correct phone numbers of file for those students. He is encouraging families to contact their child’s school and update phone number on file after staff returns on March 30. Parents can log into the online FOCUS system and see if their number is wrong, but cannot directly update it there.

“We need to have correct numbers for all of our students,” Thomas said.

Teachers will personally call parents or guardians by April 1. If the call is not received by April 3, Thomas said parents should call their child’s school to make sure the school has the correct phone number.

Thomas said if parents received the silent survey call on Thursday, not to worry. Teachers will ask about internet access when they call the week of March 30.