Escambia Precinct 25 Polling Location In District 5 Has Been Moved

March 12, 2020

There has been an emergency polling change in Escambia County’s District 5 for those that vote in Precinct 25.

For the Presidential Preference Primary election, Precinct 25 has been changed from the Azalea Trace retirement community to the University of West Florida Conference Center, Main Ballroom at 11000 University Parkway, Building 22.

The elections office was informed on Tuesday, March 10 that Azalea Trace would not be available as a polling place. An alternative location was secured and letters to voters were mailed later the same day. All voters impacted by this precinct change were mailed a letter and a map to the new polling location.

For more information, call the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office at (850) 535-3900 or email soe@escambiavotes.com.

